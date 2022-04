Sometimes the internet seems it’s only a place for the young and for Audie Metcalf advice that works for someone right out of college just simply does not pertain to her anymore, so she started her own platform of information.

TheCandidly is a website for women in their 30s or 40s. It covers everything from skincare to relationship advice.

Metcalf joined the show with some skincare tips to keep money in your wallet but your ID ready for the bartender.