Data is more accessible, technology is smaller and surveillance is becoming less expensive making private investigation a possible solution to more people than ever before.

After years as an attorney, Michael Braa made a career change, became a private investigator, and started Atlantis Private Investigations. He said his experience in the military and legal field help him problem solve in a way many others cant.

Braa joined the show with a special offer for Central valley Today viewers. Recieve a free consultation plus 20% off Braa’s hourly rate by mentioning this interview or email Braa with “EMILY” in the subject line.