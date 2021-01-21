As the pandemic evolves, so does the college admissions process

While the pandemic continues, so does life, which means high school kids are beginning to think about applying to college.

Just as the COVID-19 health crisis has evolved, so has the college admissions process.

Philip Merano is the president of the Western Association of College Admission Counseling, WACAC.

He said this year many schools are not requiring SAT or ACT test scores, so applicants need to focus much more on making their applications unique.

Moreno suggested focusing on what the student is passionate about and making that shine through in their application.

WACAC has lots of resources on how to prepare college applications and make them stand out.