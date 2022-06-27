Clay Hands Studios is a gallery and artists collective in Downtown Fresno. Its member artists have been showcasing beautiful clay work there since 2016. Its mission is to provide the public with immersive experiences with clay.

Aspiring artists can learn how to use clay as a medium with classes taught by fellow artists at Clay Hands, and admirers can take in the art at their rotating showcases in the gallery.

Now through the end of June, visitors can experience “The Art of Drinking” with imaginative coffee mugs, shot glasses, goblets, and mroe.

Come July the studio will change its exhibit to “Fireworks!” showcasing clays fired in traditional kilns.

Fellow artists Mike Mayer is preparing his work for an upcoming showcase this fall.