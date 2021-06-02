Art Hop is coming back and businesses are getting a head start

Art Hop is a community-driven art experience put on by the Fresno Arts Council dating back to the early 90s in Downtown Fresno.

The Fresno Arts Council Art Hop is coming back to Downtown Fresno on the first and third Thursdays of the month starting July 1.

This year local businesses, brewers, and artists are getting a head start with their Party in the Plaza every Thursday starting June 3.

Mas Fresno, a print and embroidery shop, has already hosted a few creators’ markets outside their storefront on Mariposa and Fulton, so they’re more than ready for other Downtown businesses to join them.

Every Thursday starting June 3, from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, local artists, vendors, musicians, food trucks and Tioga Sequoia will gather at Mariposa Plaza for a night of creativity and community.