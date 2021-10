The Sex and the City spin-off series “Just Like That” is coming to HBO in December and we’re celebrating with Carrie’s favorite drink, the Cosmopolitan.

Master Mixologist Meghan Blaser from Humboldt Distillery joins the show to show us how to do it.

Humboldt Distillery partners with and gives back a percentage of all proceeds to the California Coast Keeper’s Alliance (CCKA) to protect California’s waterways & oceans, ensuring they are swimmable, fishable and drinkable.