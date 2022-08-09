YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Aug 9, 2022 / 04:21 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 9, 2022 / 04:21 PM PDT
Ivan Garcia-Hildago, CEO and founder of Americano Media, joins the show to talk about his new media venture and how he hopes it will inform Hispanic voters.
Americano Media can be found on Facebook @AmericanoMedia and at americanomedia.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com