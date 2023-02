Judy Hirigoyan, VP of global marketing for American Pistachio Growers has her work cut out for her when farmers have a big harvest so they don’t end up with a surplus. She has to make sure consumers keep the pistachio top of mind.

Hirigoyan invited us out to the Serria Nut House and shared how she promotes not only the great taste of the pistachio but the versatility and health benefits.