The American Pistachio Grower’s second annual Pistachio Week came to a close Friday.

Local restaurants participated in the week-long celebration with pistachio-infused menus, featuring items like pistachio pesto and pistachio fried ice cream.

Rebecca Kaser, an APG member, joined the show with just how important Pistacho Week is for the pistachio and her farm, Avellar-Moore Farms.

Visit AmericanPistachios.org for more information.