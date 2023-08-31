The American Pistachio Growers kicked off the second annual Pistachio Week with local restaurants from around the valley Monday.

Pistachio Week is a celebration of the pistachio harvest season and runs from Aug. 28 through Sep. 2.

Local restaurants will join the festivities all week long with pistachio-infused menus.

Harrich Ranch Resort Executive Chef Brendon Eddington shared one of their menu items, a pistachio-crusted flank steak pita, in his kitchen.

For a full list of participating restaurants and pistachio recipes visit americanpistachios.org.