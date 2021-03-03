American Legion Post 147 celebrates its centennial anniversary

The American Legion Post 147 was chartered March 3, 1921, and since then they’ve been helping vets and their community because all of their members have a passion for service.

Named for Ciecel Cox, the first serviceman from Clovis to die during WWI, Post 147 has a mission to continuing serving in the name of the men and women who fought for America’s freedoms.

While the American Legion is nearly 2 million members strong worldwide, the commander of Post 147, Chris Hoffman, said he’s seen the visibility of the legion fade in his lifetime, but it’s the work and the service that has kept them going for 100 years in Clovis.

The Circle Cox American Legion sponsors the California Boy’s State, Youth Environmental Leadership Conference, Boy Scouts of America, American Legion Baseball, Central California Veterans Home, Operation Comfort warrior, Fresno Veterans Hospital, Golden Age Games, and more.

You can find a local legion member volunteering at the Clovis Rodeo, Big Hat Days, and at their clubhouse on 4th and Woodworth in old town Clovis.