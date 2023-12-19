YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Dec 19, 2023 / 04:09 PM PST
Updated: Dec 19, 2023 / 04:09 PM PST
A new study by Amazon Web Services and Access Partnership revealed that 73% of employers are prioritizing the hiring of AI-skilled talent, but three out of four say they are unable to meet their talent needs.
Google Trends released a map of the most-searched-for cookies by state, and the recipe that’s most popular in your state might just surprise you.
Best Buy is running a last-minute sales event with discounts on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more.
The key component of a home entertainment system is the TV. Here are the best deals you can get on TVs just in time for the holidays.