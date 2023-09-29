Everyone loves the convenience of an Amazon delivery – but rarely do we consider the community investment those packages represent, the local jobs they create, or their impact on our local economy.

Each year, Amazon commissions a third-party Economic Impact Report and the results of the 2023 report are in – revealing that last year alone, Amazon invested over $240 Billion in the U.S.

These investments include direct impacts on local communities, like infrastructure and employee compensation. Since 2010, Amazon’s investments in the U.S. have contributed over $880 billion to the U.S. economy.

Amazon currently employs 1 million people in the U.S. No other private company has created more jobs than Amazon in the last decade.

On top of the company’s direct hires, Amazon’s investments in 2022 supported more than 2 million indirect jobs in areas like construction, logistics, professional services, and hospitality. That’s the big picture.

Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon, joined the show with what this means for the Central Valley.