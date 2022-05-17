Startups are proof that great ideas can come from anywhere, but the opportunity to get that idea funded and supported is unequally distributed.

According to Crunchbase, less than 3% of venture capital (VC) raised since 2015 has gone to Black or Latino founders, and Pitchbook says that women-founded U.S. startups got just 2% of the $330 billion in VC dollars invested last year. It’s why AWS is launching a new AWS Impact Accelerator that commits more than $30 million over the next three years to early-stage startups led by underrepresented founders anywhere across the U.S.