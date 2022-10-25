YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 25, 2022 / 04:05 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 25, 2022 / 04:05 PM PDT
Dr. Ilan Shapiro, Medical Director of Health Education and Wellness, AltaMed, discussed the newly updated vaccines, what protection they provide, who is eligible, and where people can go to get the updated vaccines.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com