Often referred to as ALSP, the clinical name is Adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia.

ALSP is a neurological condition characterized by changes to certain areas of the brain. It’s extremely rare and terminal. Doctors believe the disease is hereditary as ALSP is caused by a mutation in a specific gene. Symptoms can include loss of motor skills, and speech skills, among other various declining cognitive skills.

While it is rare, it has hit close to home. Kim Cade and Janie Dignam joined the show to talk about their brother and son Jeff Cade, who was diagnosed with ALSP.

To raise awareness about ALSP they are hosting a fundraiser in their hometown of Porterville on Sep. 17th at the Porterville Fairgrounds from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

There will be a live band, a silent auction, and catering by Catering by Noel.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/end-alsp-fundraiser-tickets-339088261117