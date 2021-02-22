Alpha Behavioral Counseling Center has a unique model for therapy with Omega Mental Health

Diversity was intentional when Apha Behavioral Counseling Center opened.
The center has therapists and clinicians from a range of backgrounds and cultures. They have Spanish speaking and Hmong speaking therapists to help more people find the therapist that works for them.
With Alpha’s non-profit side of the business, Omega Mental Health, they are also connecting more people with therapy who might not otherwise have access.
Omega Mental Health offers a chance for therapists in training to get their hours in and a sliding payment scale for patients.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.