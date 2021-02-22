Alpha Behavioral Counseling Center has a unique model for therapy with Omega Mental Health

Diversity was intentional when Apha Behavioral Counseling Center opened.

The center has therapists and clinicians from a range of backgrounds and cultures. They have Spanish speaking and Hmong speaking therapists to help more people find the therapist that works for them.

With Alpha’s non-profit side of the business, Omega Mental Health, they are also connecting more people with therapy who might not otherwise have access.

Omega Mental Health offers a chance for therapists in training to get their hours in and a sliding payment scale for patients.