Recent trauma cases in our area have hit the Central California Blood Center hard. They have gone through nearly all of its O+ blood.

“To say they’re in desperate need for blood is an understatement,” the organization wrote in an email last week.

People can help by donating blood on Wednesday outside Fresno City Hall.

Central California Blood Bank will be hosting the blood drive event from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at 2600 Fresno Street in Fresno.