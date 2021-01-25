Advice to secure your financial future from your local Edward Jones financial adviser

Local Edward Jones financial adviser Jim Strutt has heard from a number of clients about the impact the recent presidential election will have on their current investments. The truth – not much Strutt said.

“When we look back, there have been about half republicans and half democrats and the market has continued to grow,” Strutt said.

Strutt said it’s important to take an unemotional approach to investments and consult a professional to help secure your financial future.

Strutt is available at james.strutt@edwardjones.com and 559-558-7434