Dr. Paul Savage is the founder and CEO of MDLifespan, which provides advanced testing, longevity therapies, and virtual medicine nationwide.

Dr. Savage also wrote a chapter on bio-identical hormones for the late Suzanne Somers’ book, “Ageless.”

He explained that we all face exposure to environmental toxins and heavy metals and believes advanced toxin testing should be part of everyone’s health screenings.

Dr. Savage joined the show to share the latest on a new longevity therapy called “Therapeutic Plasma Exchange”(TPE).