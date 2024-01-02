Ophelia is a young English bulldog who was covered in maggots when the Valley Animal Center rescued her in November.

Despite her traumatic experience, Valley Animal Center staff members said she is doing better physically. Her wounds are healed, her coat is looking healthy, and her fur is finally growing back.

Unfortunately, there are some long-term health problems she will have to face in the foreseeable future. One condition is incontinence, where she does not have full control of her bowels. She requires special care, and the Valley Animal Center is asking for serious inquiries only.

They are looking for a family that is prepared to provide the care she needs for the rest of her life. With love and patience, she’ll be a great family pet. More information about her journey can be found on the Valley Animal Center blog.