Voldemort is an approximately 3-month-old terrier-pitbull mix.

Like any other puppy, he loves to play and is very active. He enjoys chasing toys and carrying his snacks around to save for later.

Voldemort came to the Valley Animal Center from another local animal shelter. When he first arrived, staff noticed he may need extra training compared to other puppies.

Voldemort was very mouthy and would often bite when things didn’t go his way. Staff continued to work with him and he has come a long way, but he still requires continuous training.

Like with all Valley Animal Center dog adoptions, Voldemort will receive one free training consultation with our dog trainer to help Voldemort transition to a new home with ease.

For Shelter Appreciation Week (Nov 5-12), Voldemort’s and all other adoptables in our care will have a reduced adoption fee of $25.

Please call the Valley Animal Center adoption center at (559) 233-8717 if interested or for more info regarding Voldemort and his needs.

To get a head start on the adoption process, fill out the online pre-adoption application.

After you fill it out, a dog care associate will contact you shortly. The form is found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/