Adopt Nico the Doberman and you’ll have the best Valentine this Valentines Day

Valley Animal Center has Valentine’s Day promotion! $90 for long-term adult dogs (promotion excludes puppies) and $50 for long-term adult cats (promotion excludes kittens). The promo begins Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 14.

Nico, a 6-year-old Doberman, is a cutie who loves cuddles and head scratches. Valley Animal Center is looking for his forever home.

He has a great temperament and does well with dogs his own size. Nico would love a home without cats and a little bit of room to run around. While Nico does well with kids, it might be best to have a home with older kids.

Nico’s adoption fee is $180 and includes neuter, up to date on vaccines and microchip ID.

If you’re interested in adopting Nico, submit your online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk-in to the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.