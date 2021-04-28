Adopt a duck and help local kids in the valley

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties will be hosting our first ever VIRTUAL Great CASA Duck Race at 12pm on May 29th.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this race will be hosted on the CASA Duck Race Facebook page as a virtual race.

It’s easy to participate! Adopt a duck, or ducks, for $5 which will then enter you into the race. Your duck will compete against thousands of others for the chance to win you up to $1000 in cash prizes. All duck adoptions are virtual, and you will receive an email confirmation of your duck adoption.

Adopt your virtual duck today in support of CASA’s mission to recruit, train, and support community volunteers to advocate and speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Child Welfare System. Your duck adoptions will make a direct impact on the lives of our community’s most at-risk foster youth. You can adopt your virtual duck all the way up until an hour before the race.