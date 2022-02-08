Add some southern spice to your game day spread

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man is under arrest in Visalia after firing a shot at someone during an alleged family disturbance.

Authorities say they were investigating a family disturbance on the 3400 block of S. Villa between a man and a woman. According to officials, the man, identified as Steven Easley Jr., was not letting the woman and a 3-year-old inside leave the location.