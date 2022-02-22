Achieving wellness through traditional and holistic medicine

Dr. Manisha Mittal is a board-certified rheumatologist and Dr. Vivek Mittal is a board-certified gastroenterologist. The husband and wife team is approaching wellness from two different angles with their medical practice and their holistic center, the Moksha Holistic Center.

The Moksha Holistic Center holds classes and provides natural solutions to common ailments. They provide lifestyle wellness consultations, classes, and supplements.

There is a breathing class Saturday, Feb. 26 which will focus on the basics and the correct ways to breathe. There is also an ongoing sale on turmeric gummies and capsules.

You can learn more at www.mokshaholisticcenter.com.

For routine medical care visit www.girheum.com.