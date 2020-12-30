Accelerated Charter’s Titan Heros get help from tattoo artist Travis Ross

Accelerated Charter School was hit with pandemic budget cuts, but notable tattoo artist Travis Ross is using his success to help raise money and share his story.

Along with designing the school’s annual apparel line, Ross is hosting a raffle.

Tickets are just $25 and prizes include a full day of tattooing with Travis ross himself or a bundle of clothing and swag from Ross’ apparel company, Lost Cove Co.

You can purchase tickets here until Jan. 2.