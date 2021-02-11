Abigail’s Candy Shop has custom gifts for every valentine

Abigail’s Candy Shop, in the Sierra Vista Mall, is packed with candy for every sweet tooth out there.  

They have retro candy, brand new candy products, Mexican candy, bulk candy, chocolates, and for Valentine’s Day they have incredible custom gift baskets.  

Each basket features local products like grandpa approved candied popcorn, Dad’s Cookies, and chocolates.  

Abigail’s Candy Shop even has a limited supply of the ever-popular breakable hearts.  

Follow Abigails Gandy Shop on Instagram @abigailscandyshop to enter their Valentine’s Day basket giveaway.  

