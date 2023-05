Abigail’s Candy Shop, in the Sierra Vista Mall, is packed with candy for every sweet tooth out there.

They have retro candy, brand-new candy products, Mexican candy, bulk candy, and chocolates, and for Mother’s Day they have incredible gift baskets.

Each basket features local products like DD’s Freeze Dried Treats, Dad’s Cookies, and Grandma’s Old Fashioned Butter Bunches.

Follow Abigails Gandy Shop on Instagram @abigailscandyshop to enter their Mother’s Day giveaway!