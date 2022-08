Italicus was created by aperitivo expert, Giuseppe Gallo. It was inspired by a recipe found in a book that dates back to the 1800s and his experience of his own family’s recipes that go back many generations.

Italicus is his reinvention of Italian Rosolio, once known as the Drink of Kings or Aperitivo di Corte.

Aperitivo expert Allessandro Geraci joins the show to mix up an Italicus classic.