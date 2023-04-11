The Clovis Nordstrom Rack officially opens at Herndon and Clovis on Thursday at 9:00 am, but we got a sneak peek at what’s in store for designer discount hunters.

Opening day will be filled with celebrations, door prizes, and light breakfast bites, and one lucky shopper will receive a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card.

In celebration of their newest location, Nordstrom Rack also partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California to host Littles in the store to shop for the spring season.

Tuesday evening, each Little received a $400 gift card to shop the store for themselves and their families.

Nordstrom Rack has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.