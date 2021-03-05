A new plane lands at Castle Air Museum

Castle Air Museum, in Atwater, aquired a new air plane Thursday.

The museum’s newest aviation addition, a Grumman A-6 Intruder. The plane is the last of the attack bombers designed specifically for the navy.

Castle Air Museum is located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater. The museum collection includes vintage military aircraft dating from pre-WWII to the present across the 25 acres of its grounds.

Joe Pruzzo, the air museum’s Executive Director speaks about the history of the A-6, “When in service, these aircrafts would be sent into high threat areas. They bombed targets in and around Benghazi and Libya, and were also used in Operation Desert Storm. “

The last pilot to have flown in the United States Navy along with the Bombadier Navigator were one hand to receive the aircraft marking 24 years to the day the aircraft had its final flight to the Arizona desert for storage.