Little Lunch Bags is a humanity service movement dedicated to empowering and inspiring humanity to reap the benefits of giving through the use of social media.

The organization puts together bagged lunches, complete with love messages, as a vessel to spread this love and share their experiences to inspire others.

Right now Little Lunch Bags is looking for donations for hygiene kits as well as food for the little lunches, and prep space to make the lunches.

Little Lunch Bags LittleLunchBags.org