A gift sure to get your Valentine’s Day popping

What started out as a fun distraction during quarantine last year has turned into a thriving side business for Fresno State students Chahat Sharma and Aisha Dhesi.

Chahat and Aisha have been best friends for more than a decade.

“Aisha is so good at giving gifts and I usually just give her tacos,” Chahat laughed.

So, they brainstormed a solution for Chahat.

With Chahat’s business background and Aisia’s creativity they came up with a poppin’ good idea – customizable and personalized giant balloons you pop! It’s called The Pop It Shop.

The balloons are filled with little gifts like chocolates, bath bombs, trinkets or the client’s own gifts. The duo has even fit a pair of Yeezy Boots in a balloon.

