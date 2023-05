“Food Stars” is the latest cutthroat food show with culinary titan Gordon Ramsay.

This time he’s stepping out of the kitchen and into the business world, pitting food and drink entrepreneurs against each other to earn a $250,000 investment in their food business.

California mom Ashley Davies will join Ramsay and several other competitors with her innovative product Happy Grub.

Happy Grub is the first squeezable waffle and pancake mix on the market and it’s available at Walmart.