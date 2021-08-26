5 Pet products for your pooch or puppy

On this International Dog Day, we’re celebrating with 5 awesome products for puppies and pooches.

PET MEDIC | MyMedic.com

Whether you’re an avid adventurer with your four-legged friend or your dog is accident-prone, be prepared with MyMedic dog pack! The Pet Medic medpack is your all-in-one first-aid solution that has everything you need to remedy the most common injuries to your pet no matter how small or large. It’s everything you need and nothing you don’t. Medpacks™ was created to make first aid simple for you – even if you’re a dog owner! Now you can be confident that you’re prepared with exactly what you need, when you need it, for any injury or activity because too often help is further than you think.

ECOKIND PET TREATS | EcoKindPetTreats.com

We couldn’t have Internation Dog Day without some dog treats. Make sure your four-legged friend gets the best quality treats with this sustainably sourced product. Ecokind pet treats are high protein, low-fat doggy chews, and sticks. They’re naturally full of healthy vitamins, minerals, and proteins without any chemicals, gluten, or hormones to upset their tummies. Their yak chews are handmade by local farmers in the mountains of Nepal with yak’s and cow’s milk. There is nothing quite like it!

ROCKWELL PETS PRO | RockwellPetsPro.com

For a happy, healthy dog there are Rockwell Pets Pro products, which are proudly made in America. They have natural shampoos, dog probiotics for a healthy tummy, vitamins for energy, and a whole line of immunity-boosting pet products.

BARK POTTY | BarkPotty.com

For all the puppy owners out there, there’s the Bark Potty. The outdoorsy smell and look of the bark potty remind pups that this is their new spot to “go,” while the antimicrobial bark naturally neutralizes odors. For solids, simply pick them up like you would on a walk with the compostable poop bags built into every bark potty. Another perk? Bark potty is a more stylish option that doesn’t show its use, unlike the classic blue pee pad!

SWEET PAWS | SweetPawsPup.Com

For teething puppies, there are Sweet Paws teething rings. Great for teething puppies to form good chewing habits. Sweet paws is also a stylish bracelet designed for puppies and their people – we wear them, they chew them. This product is perfect for teething puppies! This non-toxic silicone teether helps encourage healthy chewing habits and is made with 100% food-grade silicone and certified free of phthalates, lead, and BPA. Sweet Paws even meets the highest safety standards for human babies – because our fur-babies deserve the best too!