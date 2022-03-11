1Life Fully Lived is a non-profit organization that creates a bridge through a program called the 1Life ROADMAP.

The 1Life ROADMAP is an action plan to follow that breaks it down into four core areas to be answered:

Vision – what would you like your life to be like if you knew you couldn’t fail.

Finances- how will you get and manage the money you need to fund that dream life. Relationships- knowing yourself and who will be with you and help you accomplish that journey.

Wellness – how will you stay healthy in your mind, body and spirit to enjoy that life you want to

lead.

Participants are able to attend virtual or in-person ROADMAP Events where they create a personalized plan, a ROADMAP, they can follow. While we work with many adults emerging from hardship, 1Life also has a program for High School students that we brought to kids in Los Banos for two years in a row prior to the

pandemic.

Individuals can access to the 1Life ROADMAP program by emailing 1Life at ROADMAP@1Lifefullylived.org or visiting 1lifefullylived.org/roadmap.