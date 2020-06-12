COVID-19 Case Information by County

Here is COVID-19 case data by county in the Central Valley:

Fresno County

Total Cases: 2,395

Recoveries: 728

Deaths: 51

Tulare County

Total Cases: 2,564

Recoveries: 1,780

Deaths: 98

Madera County

Total Cases: 188

Recoveries: 129

Deaths: 3

Merced County

Total Cases: 391

Recoveries: 273

Deaths: 7

Kings County

Total Cases: 1,724

Recoveries: 588

Deaths: 6

Mariposa County

Total Cases: 16

Recoveries: 15

Deaths: 1

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.