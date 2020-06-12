COVID-19 Case Information by County

Here is COVID-19 case data by county in the Central Valley:

Fresno County

Total Cases: 2,395
Recoveries: 728
Deaths: 51

Tulare County

Total Cases: 2,564
Recoveries: 1,780
Deaths: 98

Madera County

Total Cases: 188
Recoveries: 129
Deaths: 3

Merced County

Total Cases: 391
Recoveries: 273
Deaths: 7

Kings County

Total Cases: 1,724
Recoveries: 588
Deaths: 6

Mariposa County

Total Cases: 16
Recoveries: 15
Deaths: 1

