COVID-19 Case Information by County

Here is COVID-19 case data by county in the Central Valley:
Fresno County
Total Cases: 2,395
Recoveries: 728
Deaths: 51
Tulare County
Total Cases: 2,564
Recoveries: 1,780
Deaths: 98
Madera County
Total Cases: 188
Recoveries: 129
Deaths: 3
Merced County
Total Cases: 391
Recoveries: 273
Deaths: 7
Kings County
Total Cases: 1,724
Recoveries: 588
Deaths: 6
Mariposa County
Total Cases: 16
Recoveries: 15
Deaths: 1
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.