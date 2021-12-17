Congrats to CBS47 Renew-A-Ride winners Tyron & Iyanna Mister

Tyron and Iyanna Mister have been borrowing a car to take their daughter Iris to her doctor appointments. Iris “Nova” Mister is named after her uncle, Kenny “Nova” Mister, who passed away in 2020. She is fighting hypoplastic left heart syndrome and requires regular visits to a specialist.

When Tyron’s mother Della heard about the CBS47 Renew-A-Ride giveaway, she reached out to the station, and now the Misters will be receiving one of the Renew-A-Ride vehicles!

Five vehicles will be given away to five families during the Renew-A-Ride giveaway.

This year, CBS47 and local Lithia dealers have renewed five cars for five deserving families. Lithia Nissan of Clovis is providing a 2014 Nissan Rogue for Tyron, Iyanna and Iris!