Congrats to CBS47 Renew-A-Ride winners King and Maria Alferes

Meet King and Maria Alferes: they have 3 children, one of them is autistic and requires regular visits to Valley Children’s Hospital.

Without a car of their own, the family frequently has to borrow a friend’s vehicle to get back and forth from appointments.

A loving father and devoted husband, King walks to his job as a night custodian at Cutler Elementary School to provide for his family.

Five vehicles will be given away to five families during the Renew-A-Ride giveaway.

King often spends his time supporting his kids’ school by volunteering or donating baked goods.

When King’s co-worker, Araceli Vasquez found out about him walking to work, she entered him into the Renew-a-Ride contest and CBS47 was there to help.

This year, CBS47 and your local Lithia dealers have renewed five cars for five deserving families. Lithia Subaru of Fresno is providing a 2005 Subaru Forester to meet this desperate need.