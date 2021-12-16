Congrats to CBS47 Renew-A-Ride winner Rosanaye Payne

Rosanaye Payne is an 18-year-old freshman at Fresno City College. She supports her mother Rossalyne, a cancer survivor, and her grandmother who is in hospice care with organ failure. Payne says staying in the Central Valley to care for her family and assist with doctors appointments took president over accepting an invite to an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) institution.

Payne’s mother is thankful for her hard work. She currently walks two miles to work and is enrolled full-time at Fresno City College.

Five vehicles will be given away to five families during the Renew-A-Ride giveaway.

Aspiring to a better life for her family, Payne is aiming to become a respiratory therapist. Her mother shared her story with us, and now Payne will be receiving one of the Renew-A-Ride vehicles!

This year, CBS47 and local Lithia dealers have renewed five cars for five deserving families. Lithia Ford Lincoln is providing a 2015 Ford Focus for Payne and her family!