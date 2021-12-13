Congrats to CBS47 Renew-A-Ride winner Rosalyn Solomon

Meet Rosalyn Solomon: a single mother of six and a student. Her 1-year-old, Zaire has polycystic kidney disease and needs regular visits to Valley Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Without a car, her family often misses work to help Rosalyn get Zaire to his appointments, some of these appointments taking place in the Bay Area. Described as a hard-working mother with a sick one-year-old and a newborn, this past year Rosalyn finished school to become a medical assistant. When she heard about the renew-a-ride contest, she entered, and CBS47 was there to help.



It’s a nomination that comes as a welcome surprise to this single mother in need.

This year, CBS47 and your local Lithia dealers have renewed five cars for five deserving families. Lithia Nissan of Fresno is providing a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu to meet this desperate need.