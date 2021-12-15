Congrats to CBS47 Renew-A-Ride winner Eleanor Luna

Eleanor Luna, a former social services employee, and mother to an autistic son is Wednesday’s Renew-A-Ride giveaway winner. Luna says that life has been difficult since losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her son John aspires to get into the workforce, but their current vehicle is in poor condition. Luna says the vehicle makes going on a family trip challenging and risky.

Five vehicles will be given away to five families during the Renew-A-Ride giveaway.

This year, CBS47 and local Lithia dealers have renewed five cars for five deserving families. Lithia Hyundai of Fresno is providing a 2013 Hyundai Accent to meet this desperate need. 

