April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The rollover car crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods outside Los Angeles on Tuesday was deemed an accident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department and investigators won’t pursue any charges against him.

As of overnight Wednesday, Woods was “awake, responsive, and recovering” in the hospital from major surgery, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

Dr. Jason Davis, Co-Director of Orthopaedic Trauma at Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) joins Gabe Salazar to discuss the recovery process that Woods will have to undergo.

