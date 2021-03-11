A Conversation with Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith

April 05 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The month of March is Women’s History Month — a time for celebrating women and their achievements both around and the world and locally.

Throughout the remainder of the month, YourCentralValley.com will be interviewing women from all walks of life who have achieved great things and continue to break boundaries both in and out of their occupation. 

Dr. Carole Goldsmith has been recognized on state and national levels as an expert on workforce development, contextualized learning and career technical education. 

Dr. Goldsmith is currently the President of Fresno City College.

She has spent over 20 years in a variety of educational leadership roles.

