#VegasNYE: Dog teams deputized just in time for Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dog handlers received a special honor today, just in time for New Year’s. They’re part of the National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program, and they were deputized today so they can go to work at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

It’s all part of a federal program that partners with local law enforcement to provide the dogs and training. They’ve been doing his for the last three years, and more than 20 dog teams have been deputized.

This year’s teams came from Phoenix.

