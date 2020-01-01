#VegasNYE: Alex Backus jumps 855 feet off The Strat

Vegas NYE

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has many exciting and adventure-consuming activities, one including an 855-foot jump from the tallest structure in Las Vegas and in the state of Nevada.

Good Day Las Vegas’ anchor, Alex Backus, muscled up some courage and bravery and went for the leap at the Strat’s SkyJump!

The Strat says the thrill ride holds a Guinness World Record as the highest commercial decelerator descent facility. Brave souls leap off the launch pad and zoom toward the landing pad at speeds topping 40 mph.

