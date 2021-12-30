Raising money for food banks at heart of ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’ mission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During what has been a trying few years for so many, Channel 8 is raising money for food banks across the country during our New Year’s Eve special with the “Souper Bowl of Caring.”

Alison Reese, the executive director of the project, tells us there’s a bigger need for donations this year.

“The reality is most families will pay all of their bills, and whatever is left is used to meet needs for food,” Reese said.

She noted that everyone is paying more right now for things they need in their kitchen cabinets.

“That takes a toll,” she said.

