New Year’s traditions from around the world

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year and people around the globe have lots of unique traditions.

If you make a New Year’s resolution, you’re among the many. According to history.com, the practice is thought to have come from the ancient Babylonians who made promises to earn favor among the gods.

In Spain and several other Spanish-speaking countries, people eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight. Each grape symbolizes their hopes for each month ahead.

Black-eyed peas are popular. So are lentils. They’re thought to resemble coins for financial success. The same goes for greens.

In many countries, pigs represent prosperity so pork is a main dish and chicken is a no-no since the animal scratches the dirt backward and you want to move forward in the New Year.

Rng-shaped pastries are a sign the New Year will come full circle.

And how about this superstition — you shouldn’t do any cleaning including laundry and dishes. It’s thought to sweep or wash away your good luck.