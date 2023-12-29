LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – On the countdown to New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest parties to ring in 2024 will be in Las Vegas. KSEE24 will have live coverage all night long from Treasure Island on the Las Vegas strip.

There’s going to be music and dancing, laughing and a whole lot of fun – and delivering it to you will be Nikki Novak and Michael Yo as the hosts for the evening.

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on KSEE24 in Fresno, or on any of the Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities above can watch it on the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.